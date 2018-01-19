NUJ Gives Online Registration Deadline

The Acting Chairman of the Rivers State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Uche Agbam has called on practising journalists with government and private media houses in the state to register for the ongoing National Biometric E-registration exercise of the union before the end of next month as directed by the National Secretariat.

Agbam, who stated this while responding to the poor compliance of journalists to the exercise in the state, pointed out that the registration exercise was mandatory for all practising journalists, as it was geared towards eliminating quacks from the profession as well as promoting professionalism.

To show the importance attached to the exercise, the acting chairman said that the National President of the union, Abdulwaheed Odusile said the National Secretariat has concluded plans to send a team to the state next month (February) for capturing of all those that have completed their registration.

She appealed to members who are yet to register to meet with their chapel chairmen/ secretaries for detail or visit the union website: www.nuj.org.ng.com.