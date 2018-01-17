Wike Tasks Nigerians On Ex-Servicemen, Military Personnel

The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has called on Nigerians to always pray for ex-servicemen and serving military personnel for God’s protection and blessing as they make sacrifices for the unity of the nation.

Speaking during the inter-denominational church service to mark this year’s Armed Forces Remembrance Day at the St Peter’s Anglican Church, Rumuepirikom, Obio/Akpor Local Government Area, Wike said that ex-servicemen, serving military personnel and the widows of ex-servicemen deserved better treatment from the country.

He reiterated his call for the Federal Government to set aside funds for the welfare of families of deceased ex-servicemen.

“They defend this country by stopping insurgents from seizing the country.

“They deserve the prayers of all Nigerians for the sacrifices they make for the unity of the country. The N5million we give their families at their death is not enough,” he said.

He assured widows of deceased ex-servicemen of the support of the Rivers State Government to make life more meaningful for them.

In a sermon, the Rector of St Peter’s Anglican Church, Ven Israel Omosioni called for the mobilisation of the youths to contribute their quota to the development of the country.

He said that youths should not be neglected in the creeks, as their contributions would help fast track growth.

Prayers were said for the fallen heroes and their surviving families, Rivers State, Nigeria, the Nigerian Legion and the church.