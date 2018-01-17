Commission Assures Civil Servants Of Improved Welfare

Chairman of the State Civil Service Commission, Chief Oris Onyiri says soon the long awaited issues of promotion, employment and increment of civil servants will be addressed.

Onyiri who gave the hint at this year’s annual Rivers State Civil Service 2018 New Year Thanksgiving and Dedication Service said the Wike-led administration was aware of the plight of civil servants and would surely address them.

He said so far, many civil servants had benefitted from training and loan schemes floated by the present administration, and assured that more would come.

He assured that by the first quarter of this year, all the issues would be addressed in phases.

The Chairman of the State Civil Service Commission, however, noted that despite the recession and other challenges, civil servants in the state had reason to thank God and dedicate themselves to duty.

He said: “the state civil service workforce has not been reduced, is worth thanking God. The State Civil Service has every reason to thank God for life and for being paid regularly”.

Onyiri reiterated the need for all civil servants to rededicate themselves by demonstrating loyalty and trust in the system.

Earlier, in his remarks, Head of Service, Barrister Rufus Godwins said the annual thanksgiving was aimed at reinvigorating the workers spiritually and commit the year into God’s hands.

Godwins said this year’s theme, “Faithful Service” was significant, “it’s a year of liberty from servitude, it’s also sabbatical”.

He maintained that the programme in its seventh year would pave way for an efficient service delivery by civil servants, as he assured that the Wike administration was bent on ensuring that the civil service was effective in line with the NEW Rivers Vision.