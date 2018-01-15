RSU Begins Orientation Programme For Fresh Students

The Vice Chancellor of Rivers State University, Nkpolu-Orowor-ukwo, Port Harcourt, Prof Blessing Chimezie Didia has charged 2017/2018 newly admitted students of the institution to be serious and shun acts capable of elongating their graduation period in the university.

Didia gave the charge while declaring the 2017/2018 Orientation programme for the newly admitted students of the institution open in Port Harcourt, recently.

He expressed gratitude to God Almighty for the good number of fresh students in attendance for the orientation programme, noting that RSU was the first university in the state to conduct such exercise this year.

He dismissed the rumour of admission racketeering in the institution, adding that admission was based on merit.

PThe Vice Chancellor told the students that there are so many opportunities, opened for them , adding that the university has an entrepreneurship centre with the aim of equipping gradands of the institution to become self sustaining on completion of their studies.

Didia said his leadership has eradicated cultism and other vices in the campus as well as creating the right atmosphere for uninterrupted academic activities.

He expressed his administration’s zero tolerance on examination malpractices, cultism and other social vices and threatened to deal with any students or lecturers found wanting.

The VC however, welcomed the fresh students to the university and enjoined them to be of good behaviour.

Akujobi Amadi &Pyagbara Kaaleneban Virgina