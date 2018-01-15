Go Round FC To Approach 2017/18 NPFL With Cautious Optimism

Debutants, Go Round Football Club of Port Harcourt, say they are entering the 2017/2018 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) season with careful steps.

The team’s Media Officer, China Acheru told newsmen in Abuja this was because they would be meeting majority of the top-flight clubs for the first time.

Tidesports source reports that Go Round FC visit Wikki Tourists FC yesterday in their Match Day 1 fixture, their first meeting with the Bauchi side in a competitive match.

“But we are hoping that our success in the Nigeria National League (NNL) Super 4, days ago in Lagos is a boost for the club and it has helped us to prepare better.

“We have never played Wikki Tourists before. In fact most of our games in the NPFL will be first time ever.

“It is a new territory to us, and that is why we are going to tread with caution.

“The team had a quiet pre-season, while other teams were playing in the South-South Cup, South-East Cup and all those tournaments. We just stayed at home.

“So our major preparation was the Super 4 in Lagos. However, we feel what we have done is enough and winning the Super 4 is a big boost to us.

“So, by the time the league starts, we can know how prepared we really are. But, for now, we think we are ready,’’ Acheru said.

He, however, added that the club’s target for the season was to retain its status in the NPFL.

“We want to retain our position in the league, even though that does not mean that we are not ambitious.

“Our coach and our captain, Nelson Esor, believe we can go on and push for the title position, but the club management is not putting any pressure on the team,’’ the club spokesman added.