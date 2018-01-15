ADP Rejects INEC Timetable

The Action Democratic Party has rejected the timetable released by INEC for the 2019 general elections

The party faulted the positioning of the presidential and National Assembly elections before the governorship and state assembly polls.

ADP stated that it should have been the other way round and accused the APC of attempting to rig the election. The timetable and schedule of activities was issued by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) last Tuesday.

The national chairman of the party, Engineer Yabaji Yusuf Sani, stated this in a chat with newsmen last Thursday, in Abuja.

Sani faulted with the scheduling of the presidential election before the governorship polls. The electoral commission had fixed the presidential and National Assembly elections for Saturday, February 16, 2019; and scheduled Saturday, March 2, 2019 for governorship and state assembly elections.

However, Sani sought for a situation whereby the 2019 general elections would begin with the state assembly elections and round up with the presidential election. He alleged that there was a plan by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to rig the polls.

Sani stated: “The order of the elections as released by the INEC is one thing we are not comfortable with because once you have a president sitting there, then he calls the shots.

“He can have his way against the wishes of the people of the country. So, this is one area we are not comfortable with and I think that area can be looked into”.