Sack Malami Now, N’Delta Activist Tells Buhari

A Niger Delta activist, Comrade Binebai Yerin Princewill has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to immediately sack the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami, SAN over his alleged unguarded memo on the Nigerian Maritime University, Okerenkoko.

Princewill, who made the call at a press briefing in Warri, yesterday, said there was tension in the Niger Delta and the Federal Government should hold Malami responsible if any crisis erupts between the Ijaws and Itsekiris in Delta State.

The activist noted the Malami has successfully ridiculed the Office of the AGF, stressing that he was incompetent,”Hence should be sacked with immediate effect”, adding that “The level at which Nigeria is now, there is no room for incompetence”.

Princewill, who was reacting to the AGF’s memo to the National Assembly seeking to change the original name of the Nigerian Maritime University, noted that the AGF was making moves capable of breaching the fragile peace in the region where the president and other stakeholders within and outside the region were working on modalities to bring lasting peace.

He blamed the AGF for the alleged controversial memo, stressing that the office Malami was occupying ought to have consolidated on activities that will foster unity, peace and progress and not tension.

According to him, “What is even wrong with the Nigerian state, is it that the Ijaws can’t experience development peacefully like their counterparts in the urban? Why all these many battles? I have never seen anywhere in the world that the establishment of an institution has to go through such a war before commencement.”