Mercy Aigbe Explains Hired Birthday Dress Controversy

Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe has finally spoken on controversies surrounding her birth- day dress. The actress in a post via her Instagrain page said she had no idea the dress was for a bride as her stylist was responsible for the dress.

She wrote: I have followed events as they unfold following a particular dress I wore for a photo-shoot. First, I must say that I sincerely sympathise with the bride as this situation is painful unfortunate and regrettably avoidable”.

“I hired and paid Seun for the photoshoot as a stylist and got four dresses for the shoot. Seun and I were unaware that one of the dresses was meant for some one else. I am embarrassed that the designer was not professional enough in handling events leading to this moment. It is also painful, that a bride is made to go through what the bride has been made to go through. I have reached out to both the stylist and the designer to express my displeasure. I have instructed my lawyer to look into this and see how best to approach this from a legal point of view without festering an already open wound.”