Female Journalist Quits Spinsterhood

Former Miss Samuel Osinachi Victory, a one-time Assistant Secretary of the Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), in Rivers State, has on December 16 , 2017 said ‘I do’ to her heartthrob, Mr Abrahan Sylvanus.

In a wedding which took place at the Assemblies of God Church, Rumuokwuta, Obio/Akpor Local Government Area, she unreservedly declared her lover and willingness to spend the rest of her life with her husband.

Speaking on the Topic: ‘Heaven A Prepared Place,’ the host pastor of the church, Reverend Vitalis Nwachukwu, who took his text from the Bible book of Ephensians 5: 21 – 33 and Revelation 21:1-2, stated that Jesus is coming soon to take His people to the prepared heaven. He added that if heaven is a prepared place, then the people who want to go there must be prepared.

Nwachukwu stressed that nothing on earth can stop Jesus from coming, hence there was need for all to live a holy and acceptable life pleasing to God.

He charged politicians spilling innocent blood for the sake money, power and positions, among others, to repent and give their lives to God before it becomes late.

He also enjoined married men and women to fully take charge of their responsibilities in order to raise Godly children that would be fit to enter into the prepared heaven.

The pastor x-rayed some qualities expected from a woman by the husband to include the home making ability, sense of humour, trust love and embrace both parents without segregation.

He added that good wives are peace makers in homes who ensure that balance love is shared between both parents, noting that they must ensure they accommodate their husband’s parents the same way they accommodate their own parents.

He explained that once a good wife is married into a home, she automatically marries the entire members of that family by being charitable to every member of the family.

Nwachukwu charged married men to guide against gossip and never to stoop so low to it, adding that gossips is a home breaker, once conceded to.

“Men never allow yourself to stoop so low to gossips from people about your wives’ inabilities, this will break your homes.”

The pastor stressed further that the picture of marriage was the picture of the kingdom of heaven. While praying that Mr and Mrs Abraham Sylvanus succeed in their marriage journey, he charged the entire church to pray for God to bless their union.

In an exclusive interview with newsmen shortly after their wedding the bride, Mrs Osinachi Sylvanus expressed heartfelt gratitude to God for honouring her with her heart throb and making December 16, 2017 a remarkable day in her life.

Her words, “I thank God for honouring me this way. I never knew that God loves me this much until God proved to me that all my prayers and secret tears have been rolled away as He provided me with such a loving, caring, husband.”

She advised all the single ladies out there to keep faith with God, who alone would never fail them, and to also be sincere in all their dealings, adding that faith saw her through all the challenges, insults, and some derogatory statements which single ladies are been confronted with in their daily lives’ endeavours.

Speaking also, the groom, Mr Abraham Sylvanus, thanked God for blessing his life with a lovely and caring wife of his taste and desire, noting that all the glory be given back to God Almighty who made this day a reality in their lives.

Mr Sylvanus enjoined bachelors out there to never give in to gossips about anyone they intend to marry, adding: “once you have seen a girl of your choice, go to God in prayer, confirm within yourself that she is the one you want, then go ahead to marry her without wasting much time or listening to gossips.”

Susan Serekara-Nwikhana