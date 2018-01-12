Cabinet Shake-Up: Ambode Drops Two Commissioners …Appoints Five New Members

Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode yesterday reshuffled his cabinet, dropping three members and appointing five new ones.

The Secretary to the State Government, Mr Tunji Bello in a statement, named the three dropped cabinet members as Mrs Adebimpe Akinsola, Mr Femi Odubiyi and Mr Abiola Anifowoshe.

Akinsola was Special Adviser to the Governor on Tourism, Arts and Culture, Odubiyi was Commissioner for Science and Technology, while Anifowoshe was Commissioner for Physical Planning.

The newly appointed cabinet members are Mr Hakeem Fahm (Ministry of Science and Technology); Mr. Ladi Lawanson (Ministry of Transportation); Mr Segun Banjo (Ministry of Economic Planning and Budget); Mrs Olayinka Oladunjoye (Ministry of Commerce and Industry) and Mr Hakeem Sulaiman (Communities and Communications).

Bello said that major redeployments had also been effected, with some commissioners moved to other ministries.

Mr Rotimi Ogunleye was moved from Commerce and Industry to Physical Planning and Urban Development; Mr Steve Ayorinde from Ministry of Information and Strategy to Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture; and Mr Kehinde Bamigbetan from Communities and Communication to Ministry of Information and Strategy.

Mr Babatunde Durosinmi Etti was moved from Ministry of Wealth Creation to Ministry of the Environment; Mr Uzamat Akinbile-Yusuf from Ministry of Youth and Social Development to Ministry of Wealth Creation; while Mr Agboola Dabiri was moved from Central Business District to Ministry of Youth and Social Development.

Others include Dr Samuel Adejare, who was moved from Ministry of Environment to Ministry of Waterfront Infrastructure Development; and Mr Ade Akinsanya from Ministry of Waterfront Infrastructure Development to Ministry of Works and Infrastructure.

Bello also said that Mr Benjamin Olabinjo has been moved from Special Adviser Commerce and Industry to become Special Adviser Civic Engagement, while Mr Kehinde Joseph moved from Special Adviser Civic Engagement to become Special Adviser Housing.