Wrestling Association Begins Training Session

Head Coach of the Rivers State Weightlifting Association, Aduche Ojadi says the body has commenced training for the 2018 calendar year to prepare for the task ahead.

Ojadi who disclosed this yesterday in Port Harcourt said that the athletes have to prepare for the programmes in-line for the year.

According to him, training commenced last Monday and the athletes are all doing their parts to ensure that they team get the right results when the chips are down.

“We are doing everything to ensure that we have better outings this year, so, we have to prepare well in order to compete favourably in our competitions”, Aduche Ojadi said.

However, the athletes are committed to their goals and have pledge to bring out the best in them as they progress in their preparations for the lined-up events.

“The athletes have so far shown that they are set to win medals for the state this year, they are poised for the programmes on ground and have promised to do their every best”, Coach Ojadi added.

He urged them to be of their best behaviour and continue the good works which they have started this year, saying that they have shown interest and much commitment to their training activities so far.