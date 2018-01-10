Lessons From Don Waney’s Fall

For the first time in many years, Nigerian security agencies proved their mettle, last Sunday, felling three of the notorious mass murderers who have been terrorising Rivers and neighbouring states. This feat by soldiers and operatives of the Department of State Security (DSS), coming barely a week after the murderous gang plunged Rivers State into sorrow and tears, is very instructive. It underscores the desirability of honest partnership and synergy between the government, the security agencies and the public.

Like a popular saying that ‘everyday is for the thief, but one day is for the owner’, the kingpin of the dreaded terrorist group that masterminded the Omoku massacre on New Year Day, Igwedibia Johnson (aka Don Waney) and his co-travellers in the jungle of terror, Ikechukwu Adiele and Lucky Ode finally met their waterloo last Sunday in Enugu where they ran to for cover. The three notorious criminals had been on the run since the early hours of January 1 when they snuffed life out of 17 church worshippers in Omoku, the headquarters of Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area of Rivers State.

The Tide regards the killing of the dreaded Don Waney and his cohorts by the gallant soldiers and operatives of the DSS, though extra-judicially, as a victory for the law-abiding people in Rivers State. We hope that the fall of these notorious criminals would assuage the tears of the deceased’s families and as well allay the fears of many citizens and residents who had hitherto considered the state unsafe.

While we commend the security agencies for drawing the curtain on the criminal lives of these men of the underworld, we urge them not to rest on their oars.

Given the 32 names of alleged cultists reeled out yesterday by the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, during his broadcast to the state, there is no gainsaying the fact that it is not yet uhuru for the State. The governor’s broadcast underscores the fact that there may be more notorious criminals like Don Waney who need to be hunted down and brought to justice. This is a challenge the security agencies should confront frontally. We say this because the majority can not continue to be threatened by few miscreants who take delight in soiling their hands with the blood of the innocents.

We note, however, that the recent feat recorded by the security agencies would not have been possible but for the sincere partnership and synergy between the Federal Government and the Rivers State Government.

We recall that shortly after the Omoku mass killing, President Muhammadu Buhari gave a marching order to the security agencies to apprehend the masterminds and bring them to book. This was followed by a N200 million bounty placed on the perpetrators by Governor Wike.

This collaboration between the state and federal governments is commendable and worth of replication in other states of the federation. It vindicates our position that such partnership is a sine qua non to security, peace and harmony in the country.

While we join the Rivers State Government and other well-meaning Nigerians in commending President Buhari for his statesmanly posture and for not playing politics with the Omoku massacre, most especially his marching order that galvanised the security agents into bringing down Don Wayne and his cohorts, we also appreciate the unrelenting efforts of Governor Wike in tackling security challenges in the state. His regular and consistent support to the security agencies, especially the police, is highly commendable.

We, however, believe that security is a joint enterprise that requires the collaborative efforts of all citizens. The fact that the security agencies were able to get Don Waney and his lieutenants within a short period of time after the Omoku incident in an indication that the nation’s security apparatchik, if challenged, motivated and given the necessary cooperation and assistance, is capable of nipping insecurity in the bud. For this reason, we urge all law-abiding Nigerians to assist the security agents in apprehending the murderous cultists, armed robbers, kidnappers, terrorists and unrepentant militants who are making life miserable for innocent citizens.

We hope that the shameful death of Don Waney and others would serve as a deterrent to other criminals, including those who had already embraced the State government amnesty programme but still have the mindset of engaging in crime. While we admonish them to have a rethink and turn a new leaf, we also wish to remind them of Governor Wike’s assertion that any ex-militant, cultist or criminal who did not take advantage of the state amnesty programme, including those who go back to crime after embracing the amnesty would be regarded and treated as criminals.

We also hope that given the renewed efforts of the government and the security agencies to rid, not just Rivers State, but the entire country, of crimes, the cut-throat politicians would desist from using heartless murderers to settle political scores and assault the ballot box. It is high time they stopped playing politics with the lives of innocent citizens.