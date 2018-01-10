JAMB Sets Dates For 2018 UTME

The 2018 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) will take place between March 9 and 17, the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has said.

The examination, according to JAMB, is to be preceded with mock examination, which also will take place in the first week of February.

JAMB’s Registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede while disclosing this yesterday, during a meeting he held with stakeholders said the most examination earlier billed to take place between January 22 and 24 was shifted to the new dates, attributing the change to the ongoing industrial action by public universities’ non-teaching staff.

Oloyede, who spoke at the meeting with a theme: “Strategic Planning on the Conduct of the 2018 Unified Tertiary Matriculation”, said: “We are unable to access our CBT centres because most of them are in the universities and non-teaching staff are on strike.”

He also disclosed that about 10 per cent of prospective candidates for this year’s UTME have purchased and registered for the examination.

According to him, the total number of candidates that have registered was about 283,319.

He used the occasion to warn candidates against using prohibited items during the examination exercises, saying those who fall prey to the law would have themselves to blame.

The prohibition of materials, he said, was applicable to candidates, supervisors and examiners, adding, “Candidates, examiners, invigilators will be allowed to enter the examination hall with wrist watches, pencils except HB pencils and cameras.”