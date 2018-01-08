Stakeholders Warn Against Oil Exploration In Ogoni

Ogoni stakeholders have cautioned against the resumption of oil exploration by some oil prospecting companies in Ogoni land.

Some key stakeholders in Ogoni who spoke with The Tide during the 2018 edition of Ogoni Day celebration held in Bori, headquarters of Khana Local Government Area, warned against resumption of oil exploration in the area, without due consultation with the people.

Foremost academic and former Chairman of the provisional Ruling Council of the Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People (MOSOP), Prof Ben Naanen described any attempt at oil resumption in Ogoni, without addressing the issues raised in the Ogoni Bill of Rights as an insult to the sensibilities of Ogoni people.

He said there must be proper consultation with Ogoni people before any oil exploration could take place in the area. In his view, former Vice Chancellor of the Rivers State University, Prof Barineme Fakae said the way forward for any negotiations on oil exploration in Ogoni, depended on the sincerity of purpose on the part of Federal Government towards addressing the explicit demands of the Ogonis in the Bill of Rights. The university teacher on, also called for the speedy implementation of the UNEP Report in Ogoni land.

Earlier in his address, the President of the Movement for the Survival of Ogoni People (MOSOP), Legborsi Pyagbara had stated that the Ogonis would resist any arbitrary allocation of Ogoni oil field to any company without due consultation with Ogoni people.

Taneh Beemene