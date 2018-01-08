NULGE, Group Seek Re-Appointment Of Ex – LG Boss

The National Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), Degema Local Government Area Chapter and Degema interest Group, a socio- political group in the area, have pleaded with Governor Ezenwo Nyesom Wike to recall the sacked Caretaker Chairman of Degema Local Government Council, Hon (Mrs) Okorite Carrie Adiele.

The two groups which said this at the end of a consultative meeting at Degema consulate, said that Hon. (Mrs) Okorite Adiele has done very well to deserve reinstatement.

They said that as the first woman to occupy the office of the caretaker committee chairman of the council, she has made giant strides and added value to the lives of the people of the area.

According to the stakeholders “she earned the sobriquet punctuality officer and ensured the security threats became a thing of the past which inturn made workers to put in more man hours than ever before”, adding that her administrative staple endeared her to all, thereby improving service delivery.

They also stated that during the festive period, virtually all communities in the area enjoyed uninterrupted power supply which has never happened before.

The groups also noted that Hon. (Mrs) Okorite C. Adiele also tackled the challenge of sanitary condition in the council through the provisions of modern toilet facilities, stressing that these feats were achieved within the two months administration of Mrs. Adiele.

In their separate speeches, Comrade June Bell Fiddo (JP), Chairman Delga Chapter of NULGE and Stella Goodhead, Public Relations Officer of DELGA Interest Group said that Mrs Adiele within her two months in office also procured a 135KVA generator and completed the renovation of the chairman’s lodge and offices.

They pleaded with the state Governor Chief Barriester Ezenwo Nyesom Wike to recall her to enable her continue with her good works by takings the council to a greater height.