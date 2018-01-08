LG Boss Wants Oil Firms To Stop Patronising Criminals

The Chairman Caretaker Committee of Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area (ONELGA), Barr Osi Olisah has expressed dismay over the activities of some multinational oil companies and other corporate organisations which romance with criminals and outlaws in the area.

Speaking with newsmen in Omoku, headquarters of ONELGA, at the wake of the New Year killings in the area last Friday, the C.T.C chairman, said oil companies should concentrate in the discharge of their corporate social responsibilities rather than patroniSing criminals through cash offers and other incentives.

He emphasiSed that most criminals who disturbed the peace of the area receive patronages from oil firms, who prefer to hobnob with them rather than rendering development services to the communities.

The council boss urged oil companies operating in the area to contribute their quota towards the promotion of sustainable peace and development by working with other key stakeholders to tackle the security challenges. He consoled with the families of the victims of the New Year massacre and lauded the Rivers State Governor over his concern and commitment towards tackling the security challenges in the state.

Similarly, the Rivers State Commissioenr of Police, Zaki Ahmed, has also appealed to multinational companies operating in ONELGA, to support the police through the provision of incentives to fight crime and insecurity in the area.

The police boss disclosed this while briefing newsmen on the Omoku killings in his office recently.

Taneh Beemane