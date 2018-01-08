IPAC Seeks Early Release Of Elections Timetable

A member of the Rivers State chapter of the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC),Prince Princewill Enyi has urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to ensure early release of the 2019 general election timetable.

The state Chairman of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, Princewill Enyi who made the call said early release of the time-table would help INEC, political parties and contestants to be properly guided and prepared ahead of the election proper.

Enyi said there was need for INEC to release the full timetable for the general elections for better planning of all the political parties and results.

According to him, “they have already released the date for the presidential and other elections, the parties are still waiting when to have primaries and when campaigns would begin, end and all that.”

The Party boss who has held several positions in the assocition urged INEC to build on its achievements in the 2015 election and deliver a credible and peaceful poll in 2019.

He said anything short of peaceful and credible polls would not be healthy for the nation’s democratic growth.