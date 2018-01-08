Expert Harps On Oil Firms, Research Institutes’ Collaboration

As part of measures to promote research and development in the oil and gas sector, an expert, Engr. Isaac Adekanya has called for stronger collaboration between, oil companies and academic institutions.

Adekanya who is an expert in the power sector disclosed this while speaking with The Tide in an exclusive interview in Port Harcourt last Saturday.

He pointed out that the future development of the Nigerian energy sector, depended on proper research and training of indigenous capacity.

According to him, the synergy between the oil companies and the academic institutions will be able to bridge the gap in research and functional training of human capacity to run the energy sector.

“The oil companies have the funding, but may not have the information, the universities have the information but may not have the funding, the two must therefore work together to create the desired impact in the oil sector”.

Adekanya who is the, Chairman of the Rivers State Branch of the Nigeria Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineers also called for enhanced stakeholders collaboration to improve power supply in the country.

He said states should be encouraged to generate, transmit and distribute electricity for domestic consumption.

Stories by Taneh Beemene