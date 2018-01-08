Commissioner Wants Stiffer Sanctions Against Illegal Bunkering

The Rivers State Commissioner for Environment, Prof. Roseline Konya has called for stiffer sanctions against illegal bunkering activities in the state.

Konya made the call while addressing newsmen in her office in Port Harcourt at the weekend.

The commissioner who described illegal bunkering of crude oil as a major cause of soots in the state called on the public to volunteer information on illegal bunkering in various parts of the state.

She said Rivers State was working with the Federal Ministry of Environment and other stakeholders to address the prevalent challenge of black soots in the state.

The commissioner who solicited for more collaborative effort said the ministry would soon embark on sensitisation campaign across the state to inform the people on the dangers of soots and measures of tackling the endemic challenges.

She added that the Rivers State Government would also organise a round table conference on how to address the problems of soots in the state.