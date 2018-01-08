Cleric Tasks IOCs On Youth Employment

The General Overseer of World Harvest Glorious Ministry, Bishop Eko-Joe Nwikonzor has urged multinational companies operating in Rivers State and the Niger Delta region to make youth employment and empowerment a cardinal policy in their operations.

Eko-Joe gave the charge while speaking with The Tide in an interview in Bori, headquarters of Khana Local Government Area, during a special service to celebrate the New Year, at the weekend.

The renowned cleric and social crusader, decried the high rate of unemployment among youths in Rivers State, and the Niger Delta, and pointed out that the absence of youth in productive activities was responsible for the increase in crime in the society.

He flayed what he described as the discriminatory employment policies in the oil companies, which recruits outsiders to fill positions meant for Niger Delta indigenes.

He recommended that all oil companies operating in the Niger Delta should review Memorandun of Understanding, (MoU) signed with their host communities to tackle the endemic economic challenges in the region.

He also urged the oil companies to improve on their community relations policies to address issues of gas flaring and environmental pollution in such communities.

These, he noted, would bring mutual trust between them and their host communities.

The cleric further called on the Rivers State Government to engage repentant militants and cultists in entrepreneurship training and extend the amnesty programme to those yet to surrender arms to stem the spate of insecurity in the state.

He called on Rivers people to dedicate themselves in prayers to receive the blessing of God in the New Year.