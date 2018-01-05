Omoku Traders Operate In Fear

Business activities in Omoku Town, headquarters of Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area of Rivers State resumed last Wednesday after the gruesome gun attack that left 17 people dead on New Year Day.

Business places such as markets, shops and commercial motor parks were seen buzzing with activities in the town.

Some traders, however, complained that the turn out is low and that sales were almost non-existent as they have to operate in morbid fear.

The traders also said that they have to shut down as early as 5:30pm for fear of being attacked while they were still in the shops.

A shop owner who simply gave her name as Philomena said, “we have to close early because we don’t know when we will be attacked again while we are out in our shops. So we have to go home early to be with our families in case of another attack.”

For the motor parks however, business was brisk as travellers were falling over themselves trying to board vehicles to return to the cities or at least leave the trouble ridden town.

Meanwhile, the Chairman, Community Development Committee, Erema Community, Inspector Azunuka Philmon-Obulor in a chat with reporters thanked God for the peace and normalcy that has returned to the area and called on all aggrieved members of the community to remain calm.

He noted that security operatives have been deployed to the area and recalled that the state Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, has placed a N200 million bounty on the perpetrators of the dastardly act.

