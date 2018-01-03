Skills Acquisition, Panacea For Dev – Expert

An expert in Mechanical Engineering, Engr Festus Tor has said that the future development of the country depends on the acquisition and application of various skills among youths.

Tor disclosed this while speaking with The Tide in an exclusive interview in Port Harcourt last Monday.

Tor, who is the Head of Department of Mechanical Engineering at the Ken Saro-Wiwa Polytechnic, Bori said government should invest massively in skills-based training among youths to develop their technical capacity for self growth.

He pointed out that this could be achieved through the funding and equipping of vocational skill centres and technical colleges across the country.

He said the concept of white collar jobs has remained a disincentive for youth development, noting that “much of the sought after jobs are never available”.

Tor, also stated that the local content policy of the Federal Government can only be successful when local entrepreneurs are encouraged to be involved in the fabrication of vessels and other equipment in the industrial sector.

He commended the new automotive policy of the Federal Government which is designed to encourage the participation of local entrepreneurs in the development of the country’s technology base, and called for strict implementation of the policy.