Monarch Seeks Stakeholders’ Participation In Security

The Onye-Ishi Ala Igboh Kingdom in Etche Local Government Area of Rivers State, His Majesty King (Dr.) Samuel Ndiwe Amaechi has called for inclusive security participation by all stakeholders in order to enhance building of peace in the state and the country at large.

The Onye Ishi Ala Igboh Kingdom made this call during the 2017 appraisal gathering and thanksgiving service organised by the traditional institution held at the St Mathew’s Anglican Church, Igbo Etche at the weekend as part of the activities to appreciate God’s benevolence on the kingdom within the last year and also rededicate them for 2018 service year.

Amaechi averred that security should be seen as every body’s business and added that it should not be left for the security agents alone.

“Security as widely known is every body’s business. It is not the business of the Police, Department of State Service (DSS), Army and Civil Defence alone. All hands must be on deck for us to achieve this,” he stated.

The monarch used the opportunity to commend the Local Government Area Care- taker Committee chairman, Hon Egbuchulem Ebereornu for taking the bull by the horn by curbing the menace of armed robbery, kidnapping and cultism in the area.

The Onye Ishi Ala Igboh Kingdom in particularly expressed happiness on the role played by the caretaker committee chairman in the rescue of the Ochimba of Umuechem community, Eze Sampson Enu by his adaptors.

King Amaechi called on the various community leaders in the kingdom to avail themselves the opportunity on ground and collect forms from their various Ochimba to register for the Neighbourhood Watch as approved by the state government in other to enhance security in their various communities .

He promised that the kingdom under his watch would collaborate with various efforts and interests that promote peace and development across the kingdom even as he commended the security agents for ensuring adequate security in the area.