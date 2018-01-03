Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp understands the importance of the CAF awards and has agreed to release both Egypt’s Mohamed Salah and Senegal’s Sadio Mane so they can attend the event in Accra on Thursday.
The Reds attacking duo are on a three-man shortlist for the CAF Football Player of the Year and Klopp admits that he understands their situation.
“We sleep in a hotel, they sleep in a plane. That is all the difference,” said Klopp.
“We have to show them respect.”
“If it had been a matchday they wouldn’t have asked.
“For our side, it is just a sign of respect.”
The awards recognise the best male and female players from the continent and organisers expect that all previous winners since their inception in 1992 will be present.
Klopp Respects African Players
