Eagles Star, Junior Ajayi Weds In Lagos

Former U-23 Eagles forward, Junior Ajayi at the weekend tied the nuptial knots with his long time girlfriend Tamilore Tahwakhalat in Lagos.

The Al Ahly of Egypt star was also included in the 2017 Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) Team of the Year on the day his wedding ceremony took place in Maryland.

Former Super Eagles forward Gbolahan Salami, Al Hilal of Sudan defender Azeez Shobowale, erstwhile Falconets coach Rolandson Odey and Nigeria National League club Osun United coach Bayo Adesina were some of the dignitaries that were in attendance at the wedding ceremony.

An elated Ajayi, 21, told Completesportsnigeria.com that he is happy to finally quit bachelorhood and can look forward to a blissful union with her.

“Today is the happiest day of my life as I’m finally hooked up to the most beautiful woman in the world,” the elated groom, decked in a dark suit, said.

“She is the one I want to spend the rest of my life with and I look forward to a great future with her.”

Meanwhile, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) has included Junior Ajayi and his compatriot Troost-Ekong who plays for Bursaspor in the 2017 Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) Team of the Year.

Troost-Ekong and Ajayi’s inclusion was confirmed in a poll published on CAF’s verified Twitter handle.

Following the final selection in one of the three positions in the defence, Troost-Ekong got 71 per cent from the 3,524 votes to beat Cote d’Ivoire and Manchester United’s Eric Bailly who got 29 per cent of the votes.

The two other defenders selected are Tunisia and Al-Ahly’s Ali Maaloul and Ahmed Fathy of Egypt and also Al-Ahly.

Ajayi got 64 per cent out of 7,261 of votes cast for the offensive midfield position.He saw off competition from Senegal and Liverpool forward Sadio Mane (20 per cent) and Yacine Brahimi of FC Porto and Algeria (15 per cent).

For the defensive midfielder position, Feyenoord and Morocco’s Karim El Ahmadi got the nod.

Uganda and Mamelodi Sundowns of South Africa goalkeeper Dennis Onyango of Uganda was picked in the goalkeeping position.