RSG Tasks SIAT On Agric Institute

Rivers State Commissioner for Agriculture, Mr Charles Nwaorgu has called on the management of SIAT Nigeria Limited on the need to establish an institute for research and training in farming.

Speaking when he visited the company’s oil palm estate at Ubima in Ikwerre Local Government Area last week, Nwaorgu said, SIAT was capable of establishing an agriculture university based on its experience and capacity.

He said the state would partner any company, ready to expand the agro allied business to boost food production and employment.

The Agric Commissioner lauded the innovation and expertise brought by the company, while commending the vision of the State Governor in ensuring that all productive foreign investments are encouraged.

“The Wike administration is always willing to support investors,” Nwaorgu reiterated, “we will continue to partner with investors who are willing to operate within the confines of the law.”

Calling on SIAT to ensure that there was technology transfer to encourage farming innovation, Mr Nwaorgu said there were huge potentials, if a training institute was established to school young people on the latest methods in palm produce and breeding.

He maintained that agriculture remained a key sector in reducing youth restiveness and other forms of societal ills.

On his part, the Managing Director of SIAT, Mr Felix Nwabuko, commended the Rivers State Government for providing conducive business atmosphere, and assured that the company will ensure that the state palm produce was sold at the international market.

Nwabuko also promised standard operational procedures by the company, to promote peaceful community relations and environmental protection.