Cleric Explains Essence Of Christmas

The Resident Pastor, Living Faith, Agip/Ada-George, Azubuike Nwoke has stated that Christmas Day is a day set aside for man to celebrate the presence of God among men.

The pastor stated this in his Christmas message titled: ‘Significance of Christmas’, with a text taken from Isaiah 9:6-7, last Monday.

Nwoke stressed that Christmas has lots of significance as Christians gather worldwide to commemorate the birth of Jesus Christ, hence he admonished all Christians to know and understand the essence of the celebration and why Jesus Christ was born, adding that “we all have our hope in Christ”.

He enumerated some of the significances of the birth of Jesus Christ to include that Jesus was born to give Christians hope, and that Christians are expected to live a holy life.

He further listed the significance of His coming to include; freedom from sickness, freedom from heavy weight of curses, freedom from captivity, adding that God gave Christians, Jesus Christ as the best gift ever.

The resident pastor noted that only Jesus Christ’s birth, death and resurrection that broke the law of time as it divided time into two namely, after birth (AB) and after death (AD), saying that: “We are celebrating Jesus Christ as the expression of the love of God towards mankind”.

Rev Nwoke, who said a year has added to his age, yesterday, stressed that Jesus Christ’s coming reconciles man with God while destroying the works of the devil to save His people, adding that all that is expected of a sinner is to acknowledge Jesus Christ as his or her Lord and personal saviour by believing that Jesus Christ came and died for all to have life more abundantly.

