Wike Extols Obuah’s Sterling Qualities

The Rivers State Chief Executive, Chief Nyesom Wike has extolled the sterling qualities of the state Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Brother Felix Obuah.

Wike disclosed this while unveiling two books: “The Man Felix Obuah, aka Go-Round”, and “Life And Times Of Elder Bathuel Chukujindu Obuah, 1931 -2016”, as part of activities to celebrate the PDP chairman’s birthday in Port Harcourt, last Saturday.

Represented by his Deputy, Dr Ipalibo Harry Banigo, Wike said Obuah was a great leader and a gentleman whose humility and generosity was remarkable.

“It is remarkable how a man of such greatness can show respect to both the young and old, and as a man who superintends over the Rivers State Environmental Sanitation Agency, Obuah has demonstrated a great capacity in the management of public office”, Wike said.

According to the governor, the book about Felix Obuah’s father’s contributions to Ogba culture and research was apt, and recommended it to the institutions of learning to help propagate the Ogba culture, language, literature and research.

Wike commended the chairmen of the PDP from the 36 states of the federation who came to identify and show solidarity with the Rivers State chairman of the greatest political party in the continent, and also bought 200 copies of the book, “The Man Felix Obuah”.

The governor directed that the book be distributed to boys’ secondary schools across the state to underscore the fact that hard work and diligence pay.

The state chief executive, who advised young men to emulate Obuah’s sterling qualities, insisted that young people must eschew all forms of criminality, and be of good conduct in order to succeed in life.

In his remarks, Bro. Felix Obuah said he was humbled by the show of love and solidarity demonstrated by his mentors, friends and well-wishers, who came to celebrate with him while he is still alive, stressing that he will continue to celebrate and work for the Almighty God and humanity as long as he lives.

Highlights of the occasion were presentations by choral groups from various churches and an award of excellence from the Rivers State Chapter of the Nigeria Institute of Public Relations to Bro. Felix Amaechi Obuah.