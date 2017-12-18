N’ Delta Youth Move Against Buhari’s Re-Election

Youths of the oil-rich Niger Delta region have vowed to work against moves that would extend President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration beyond 2018.

The youths under the aegis of the Niger Delta Youth Coalition (NDYC) who made the vow after their meeting in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital said the administration of President Buhari lacks the capacity to lead the country in modern time.

Spokesman of NDYC, Godwin Ibinabo said Nigerians have been subjected to extreme poverty and avoidable divisions and the only way to extricate the citizenry is to mobilize all legitimate forces towards ensuring that Buhari’s leadership ends at a single term.

The group therefore called on youths from Northern part of the country to carefully select credible and capable presidential hopefuls that will take over from Buhari at the expiration of the present administration.

Ibinabo noted that the youths of the country suffer more from incidences of visionless leadership in Nigeria as government, rather than prompt development, has shut them out from employment opportunities and death of infrastructure.

“For the past two years and half, the nation has continued to degenerate. No job, no infrastructure, no end to Boko Haram war that has gulped billions of Dollas.

We shall no longer watch this ?? administration that is full of empty and unrealizable promises continue while we wallow in poverty in midst of abundant resources’, he said.

He also accused Buhari’s administration of incapable of accounting for the so much money recovered from dubious Nigerians in his anti-corruption fight and challenged Buhari to tell Nigerians what he has been able to achieve.

NDYC further stressed the need for the emergence of younger persons as the presidential hopefuls adding that the era of old and weak leaders should be over for Nigeria to move to the next level.

Nigerians, he said, gave Buhari, the opportunity hoping that the change he promised them will manifest in positive turn of event but regretted that what they were getting after voting him into office is negative change.

“We have seen his change and now it is obvious that his change is not what we desire, the option now is to endure him throughout this tenure while efforts be made to bring a man or woman that can give the nation positive change”, he stated.

Commenting on restructuring, the group spokesman said restructuring is overdue and that only those who are benefitting from the present lopesided structure are scarred of restructuring the nation.

“In the actual sense of true federalism, the resources should be produced by the federating states who in turn pay tax to the central government. But in our present system of federalism everything is under the control of the centre”, he said.

He maintained that instead of encouraging productivity and wealth creation, the ?? style of federalism is frustrating development and resulting in agitations.

By: Chris Oluoh.