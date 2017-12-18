Etsu Nupe Lauds Wike’s Giant Strides

The Etsu Nupe and Coordinating Chairman of National Council of Traditional Rulers, Dr Yahaya Abubakar has lauded Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike for his outstanding developmental strides and massive transformation of the state.

This is as the Rivers State governor stated that the state will continue to be a home to all Nigerians and a secure location for profitable investments.

The traditional ruler also commended the secure nature of Rivers State, which was different from the stories peddled about the state.

The Etsu Nupe spoke last Saturday, during a courtesy visit to the Rivers State governor at the Government House, Port Harcourt, last Saturday.

He was accompanied on the visit by the Emir of Gumi, Justice Lawal Gumi.

Abubakar said: “We have observed the developmental strides of Governor Wike. Roads have been constructed, and we have seen that there is ongoing reclamation of land.

“Rivers State is so safe. I couldn’t even remember I have security agents around me. We pray Almighty God to give him that knowledge for greater service”.

He thanked the Rivers State governor for accepting to host traditional rulers from the 36 states of the federation between January 28 and 31, 2018.

Responding, Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike said that peace and unity were vital for the development of the country.

He said that Nigeria was better united than divided, noting that Rivers people will continue to work for the unity of the country.

Wike said: “From time to time, there may be disagreements, but these disagreements strengthen us. We should never allow the disagreements to degenerate into division.

“Rivers State is a home for all. We will continue to accommodate all groups. Our diversity keeps us going. It makes us stronger as a people”.

He assured that Rivers State will serve as a great host during the traditional rulers’ meeting in the state.

The two traditional rulers were in the state to attend the commissioning of the palace, church and foundation of the Paramount Ruler of Okori Eleme, King Appolus Chu.