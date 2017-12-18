2019: Ex-Lawmakers Endorse Wike

Former lawmakers from Rivers State last Friday joined the foray in the call for the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike to go for a second term in office.

The forum of Ex-Legislators led by Senator Adawari Pepple who also passed a confidence vote on Wike said the decision was premised on the governor’s massive roll out of people-oriented projects executed across the state.

Pepple said at a solidarity visit in the Government House, Port Harcourt that the forum of former lawmakers in the state is convinced by Wike’s excellent performance and is urging him to lead Rivers State beyond 2019.

“As a forum, we call on the governor to present himself to contest the 2019 Governorship election. We believe that the Rivers State Governor deserves a second term”, he said, noting that Wike has promoted the image of the state across the globe, hence his several prestigious awards.

Wike also played host to the leadership of Eckankar Nigeria at Government House, Port Harcourt last Thursday and pledged to sustain religious to tolerance in the state for peaceful co-existence.

He said every Nigerian is constitutionally empowered to practice the religion of his/her choice and promised that at his watch nobody will discriminate against any religion as people have different was to reach God.

Earlier, leader of Eckankar Nigeria and the Regional ECK Spiritual Aide (RESA) Ifeatu John Areh declared that Wike would govern Rivers State till 2023 because of his achievements.

Areh stated that the state has experienced good governance under Wike’s leadership and urged him to sustain the tempo.

He said the visit was part of activities marking their seminar last weekend in Port Harcourt.

The governor also celebrated his 50th birthday last Wednesday. At a birthday service and dinner organized at his country home in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area, Wike reiterated that he would never do anything that would bring the PDPdown.

He assured that he will rather continue to work for the party to meet expectations of Nigerians and stressed that Nigerians earnestly expect the PDP to rise and salvage them.

Some prominent leaders of PDP as National Chairman Uche Secondus, former Chairman Caretaker Committee, Senator Ahmed Makarfi, Taraba State PDP, Dairus Ishaku and Ekiti State Governor and PDP Governors Forum Chairman, Ayo Fayose joined other friends, associates and well-wishes to celebrate Wike’s birthday and eulogized him for his huge achievements in the state and prominent role in the sustenance of the party.

Wike had earlier joined his Delta State counterpart, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa to inspect ongoing construction of the Asaba Flood Control Project in Delta State.

Last Friday he flagged off the construction of new projects in Port Harcourt, Ikwerre, Ogba/Egbeme/Ndoni, Abua Odual, Ahoada West, Asari-Toru and Ahoada East LGAs in the state.

One of the projects was the construction of an Ultra-Modern Cinema and Restaurants at Port Harcourt Pleasure Park.

The Governor said he would also build a Five-Star Hotel at the park to attract international guests. He gave the contractor, Julius Berger Nigeria Plc June 2018 to complete the cinema and chain of restructure ranks at the park.

By: Chris Oluoh.