Obuah Assures PDP Forum Of Support

The Chairman of People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers State, Bro Felix Obuah, last Monday, received a delegation of members of PDP Ex-Councillors’ Forum at his residence in Port Harcourt, with a firm promise to continue to support the forum in efforts to achieve set targets.

The forum, which was led by the Deputy National Chairman and Rivers State Leader, Chief Prince Weli-Wosu, had the National Chairman of the forum, Hon Usuf Achor and some members of the national executive of the forum as well as the Rivers State chapter executive under the chairmanship of Hon LoveGod Nweze and some other officers to the visit.

In his address, Obuah commended members of the forum for the good job they were doing for the party, which he said will not be unrewarded, and promised to play fatherly role to the forum in the state.

He regretted his unavoidable absence at the just concluded grand finale of their LGA Chapter Inauguration/Thanksgiving Service, which he said was due to his tight schedule.

Obuah maintained that the leadership of the party was solidly behind the forum, and would give all the necessary support at any given time.

In his speech, the Rivers State Chapter Chairman of the forum, Hon LoveGod Nweze said they were at the residence of the state PDP chairman to brief him on their activities thus far, and also seek his blessings as well as synergise with him on the ongoing rebuilding of the party ahead of 2019 general elections.

Nweze pledged the forum’s loyalty to the state PDP chairman and the party in general.

On his part, the National Chairman of the forum, Hon Usuf Achor commended the Rivers State PDP chairman for the warmth reception given to members of the forum.

Usuf, who hails from Kogi State, commended Obuah for his open door policy, which he said, earned him the name “Go-Round”.

While pointing out that one of the reasons why the younger politicians were not happy with most political leaders was the inability of the old politicians to “Let it trickle down”.

He further advised other leaders of the party to emulate the Go-Round theory of the Rivers State PDP chairman, which has distinguished him amongst his colleagues.

In a brief vote of thanks, the leader of the delegation and Deputy National Chairman of the forum, Prince Weli-Wosu, thanked the Rivers State PDP chairman for the invitation, which he said was the first of its kind since the formation of the forum in Nigeria.

He pledged that the forum will work tirelessly for the success of PDP at all levels in the 2019 general elections.

Meanwhile, in an event that turned out to be a mega political rally, the National PDP Ex-Councillors Forum Rivers State Chapter rounded off its LGA Chapter Inauguration with the rolling off of the Obio/Akpor chapter, last Saturday.

By: Susan Serekara-Nwikhana.