Bayelsa Residents Offer Tips On Cattle Breeder’s Murder

Some residents of Yenagoa last Thursday advised the police to look beyond leadership tussle in probing the recent murder of the leader of cattle breeders in Bayelsa State.

The Chairman of the Bayelsa State branch of the Mayetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, Alhaji Jibril Abdulkarim was assassinated on December 2 in Yenagoa.

On December 5, the Bayelsa State Commissioner of Police, Mr Asuquo Amba announced that three suspects had been arrested in connection with the killing of Abdulkarim.

Abdukarim was killed along with three of his workers at his private abattoir by gunmen along Bayelsa Palm Road in Yenagoa.

The slain businessman was also a member of the Bayelsa State Committee for the Management and Control of Ranches as well as Chairman of the Cattle Breeders Association in the state.

Speaking with newsmen the leader of the Hausa community in Bayelsa State, Alhaji Sani Yakubu advised the police to probe all clues in the killing.

He told the police not to restrict their investigation on leadership tussle in the cattle breeders union, describing the murder as unfortunate.

Another community leader, Alhaji Usman Suleman argued that linking the assassination to leadership tussle was unjustifiable as Abdulkarim was not a candidate in any union election.

He described the slain union leader as a peace lover and gentleman.

“Alhaji was not even a candidate in the Arewa people’s election and the two candidates were his friends.

“You know our people are not desperate in leadership matters and there is no pay attached to such position. So why should people want to kill him?

Suleman insisted that the assassination had nothing to do with leadership tussle, advising the police to look into the angle of business rivalry.

“The late Alhaji dominated the cattle business. He controlled about 90 per cent of the cattle business in Bayelsa State. So, it will make sense to look at the angle of competition as well.’’