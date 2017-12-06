NAWORG Set To Participate In Trade Fair

The Women Bussiness Group of the National Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA) under the acronym NAWORG has concluded plans to participate in the 2017 edition of Port Harcourt Trade Fair holding at the Isaac Boro Park in Port Harcourt.

Chairman of NAWORG in Rivers State, Mr Joevita Iroemeh who spoke with The Tide in an interview in Port Harcourt, yesterday, said the body has made adequate arrangement for its members to play active roles in the trade fair.

She said the 2017 edition of the Port Harcourt Trade fair would be unique as measures have been put in place to ensure that participants have a hitch free transactions, especially in terms of security, traffic and other logistics.

The NAWORG chairman said the body in Rivers State was working in partnership with the Port Harcourt Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture, (PHCCIMA) to ensure that the Trade fair is a success.

She reassured of the commitment of NAWORG to avail the right opportunities to women in Rivers State to improve the enterpreneural skill and become active participant in the economic system.

She pointed out that the key objectives of the body was to mobilise the rural women with full enterprise development.