RSG Tasks Youth On Peace

As a way of promoting peaceful coexistence among youths in the state, the Rivers State Ministry of Youth Development has expressed its readiness to work with youths that are law-abiding and peaceful to enable them excel in their endeavours

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Mr Afoma Jonathan said this during a courtesy call on him by the leadership of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) in his office in Port Harcourt.

Jonathan who admonished the youths to shun all forms of divisive tendencies said that youths that were ready to engage in legitimate activities would be supported and encouraged by the ministry to excel.

He also charged them to give their maximum support to the administration of Governor Wike to improve the fortunes of not only the youths but also other sections of Rivers society.

The permanent secretary also congratulated and presented an award to Ambassador Sukubo Sura-Igbe Sukubo, the state chairman of the youth council for his emergence as the Chairman of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) and advised him to see the new position as a way of rendering higher service to the society. Responding, Ambassador Sukubo Sara-Igbe Sukubo thanked the ministry for the honour done him and pledged to ensure that youths in Rivers State remained peaceful and law – abiding. In a related development, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Youth Development, Mr Afoma Jonathan has called for team work and dedication to duty by staff of the ministry.

Addressing them at a meeting, Jonathan also warned against lateness and truancy and urged for synergy among them to improve service delivery.

He said that hardwork would be rewarded while indolent ones would be shown the way out.