Prisons Controller Tasks Firms On CSR

The Controller of Port Harcourt Prisons, Rev Canon Ifeanyi Amaliri has called on multinationals operating in the state to contribute to the welfare and upkeeping of inmates of the prisons as part of their Corporate Social Responsibilities to the society.

The Controller gave the call while addressing newsmen in Port Harcourt, recently, during the formal enforcement of the state pardon, granted to some inmates of the prisons by the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, as part of his official prerogative to celebrate the 2017 edition of Nigeria Independence anniversary.

The prisons Controller said the input of the multinationals, despite their teeming presence in the state were yet to be felt in terms of social services towards the prisons services and urged them to “extend their hands of fellowship towards the inmates in the prisons.

He said the infrastructure and other facilities in the prisons were overstretched as; “the prisons, which was originally intended to accommodate 804 inmates now host about 4,144 inmates.

He commended the Rivers State Governor for his gesture towards the inmates and urged the Rivers State Government to do more to alleviate the plight of the prisoners which are mostly Rivers people.

Amaliri also called for the speedy dispensation of justice, to ease the management of the prisons by decongesting the number of inmates whose trials are pending. The prisons, controller also commended the effort of various organisations such as, Salvation Ministries, the Carpenter Church among several others, who have provided counselling and other essentials services such as donation of important items, like fans and foodstuff to the prisons.