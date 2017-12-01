Workshop Participants Charge Women On Family Advancement

The 3rd edition of ‘Being A Woman’ workshop, an Emily God’s Presence’s project, was held yesterday, with a call on women to fight for the advancement of the family.

The workshop which had as its theme; “The Spear and Spindle: Should Women Fight?,” was held at the Elechi Amadi Faculty of Humanities’ auditorium, Abuja Campus, University of Port Harcourt.

Addressing participants, Dr Emily God’s Presence, the convener of the workshop, called on women all over the world to rise up to the responsibility of fighting for the advancement of their families, stating that once family is carried, along society is carried along.

Dr God’s Presence used the occasion of the workshop to also call for a good use of the spear, which according to her, represents masculine power, strength and authority, as an instrument of defence of the homefront and emblem of hardwork worthy of emulation by their growing sons, instead of using same as a weapon of destruction to scare the children from their fatherly nest into the blood-sucking embrace of deviants, cultists and miscreants.

Speaking also, the Mother of the Occasion and President of the University of Port Harcourt Women Association (UPWA), Mrs Ezinne Joy Lale charged parents to train their children up in the fear of God by ensuring that they were properly dressed at all time to avoid any tendency of rape of the girl-child, adding that they might not appreciate all the scolding initially, but would, when they are grown up.

She stated that due to stigmatization associated with rape, it was difficult for its victims to report such incidences, hence she charged all to break out of the silence and report such cases of rape in order for them to get their rightful place in the society.

She also enjoined participants to speak out against child marriage. Describing a child as one below the age of 18, Mrs Lale said such a one does not have what it takes to handle the instruments of marriage and so must not be pushed into emotional trauma by being subjected to early marriage.

In her analysis of the stress and strains of pregnancy, Mrs Lale said a female child below 18 years cannot be said to be prepared to answer all the questions about parenthood. She explained that when a child trains another child, the product is a social misfit.

She thus called on mothers to put down their feet and train their children so they do not end up becoming kidnappers, cultists, among others.

Meanwhile the Rivers State Deputy Governor, Dr Ipalibo Harry Banigo, has lauded the convener of “Being A Woman” Workshop, Dr Emily God’s Presence for contributing meaningfully to the advancement of women in the Society.

Dr Banigo made this known in a speech she presented through her Special Adviser on Social Media and Research, Ukinebo Assemota. In her words

“I want to personally say “thank you” to Dr Emily God’s Presence for setting up this workshop to empower women. I like to believe that from this programme many women participants will come out much better than they were.

She expressed joy that women are breaking limits now than before as they are positively contributing significantly and meaningfully to the progress of their children, families, societies and country at large, she charge women to see themselves as their own facilitators, motivators and inspiration, hence were in the best position to help themselves than the men.

Dr Banigo described the theme of the workshop as appropriate and therefore, called on concerned key players to say ‘NO’ to child trafficking, ‘NO’ to cultism, ‘NO’ to youth restiveness, and ‘NO’ to violence against women and girls, adding that all must ensure to protect Rivers State.

It would be recalled that the ‘Being A Woman Workshop is one of the many projects under the Emily God’s Presence Project instituted three years ago and provides a platform for all women from all professions and fields of endeavours to share their experiences and success stories to help challenge women to be dogged contributors to human and social development in the society.’

By: Sylvia ThankGod-Amadi & Susan Serekara-Nwikhana.