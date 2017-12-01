Stable Power: Bizman Seeks Review Of Electricity Tariff

The Vice Chairman, Main-stream Energy Solution, Alhaji Ismaila Isa Funtua, says only the “correct and right’’ energy tariff will guarantee stable and efficient supply of electricity in the country.

Funtua stated this while fielding questions from state house correspondents on the sideline of the quarterly presidential business forum held in the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He, therefore, called for the immediate upward review of the electricity tariff to reflect the cost of power generation in the country.

According to him, Nigerians should stop playing politics with the nation’s power sector if the country must witness meaningful results in the area of energy generation and distribution.

“We asked for a private meeting where serious decision could be taken and whether government likes it or not it has to review power tariff in this country.

“All those playing politics with it that they do not want to increase the tariff because people do not want to hear of this must stop.

“This is my cell phone; you pay for it even before you make use of it. And nobody is controlling the tariff. They charge what they want and all of us we have at least one cell phone, therefore government needs to do the needful.

“If government wants power then they cannot continue subsidizing for people. You were there when the minister of power was saying that people who have ability to pay will pay but those the government needs to subsidize will be subsidized for.

Funtua noted that power was cardinal to any economic development in any nation, saying that government had no business paying for power being generated by the GENCOS.

He said, “we cannot afford to continue the way we are going; we are producing power, government cannot pay because they have no business paying.

“You are consuming power you want the government to pay for you, it’s not right; you are using cell phone government is not paying for that, you pay for it yourself.

“We are used to wastage of power, you leave your living room and leave the power on, if you know you are paying the right tariff you will switch the power off.’’

He announced that power operators would soon be meeting with the Acting President, the Minister of Finance, Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and Minister of Power to reach a consensus on some vital issues in the power sector.