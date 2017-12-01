RSG To Reform Transport Law – As RWWA Bill Gets Public Approval

Rivers State Government is set to reform some outdated laws in the transport sector to make it more effective and revenue based.

The State Commissioner for Transport, Mr. Ibibia Walter dropped the hint at the public hearing for the Rivers State Waterways Authority (RWWA) Bill 2017 in Port Harcourt, yesterday.

Walter said the marine transport sector is in dire need of reform, pointing out that many government-owned parastatals, especially the Rivers Marine Authority (RIVMARINE) is comatose due to obsolete laws.

Besides that, he noted that laws governing the transport sector are not sufficient enough to address the rising marine and other transport challenges in the state today.

“The Rivers State transport law is so narrow that it’s outmoded and need to be reviewed”, Walter declared.

The Commissioner however welcomed the RWWA Bill, saying it’s overdue and believed that if passed into law, it would go a long way in helping drive the required reforms needed to revamp the marine sector in the state.

Walter said, “I have gone round Rivers State and am concerned about our waterways. I have found out that the bill is a multi-million naira authority because it will expand government revenue base.”

The Commissioner for Environment, Prof. Roseline Konya, who expressed the same view with the Transport Commissioner, however, said that the bill will improve the waterways in terms of safety, security and curbing of environmental hazards.

Konya said the bill was a “giant leap” in transforming the state in terms of monitoring and administering the waterways.

She also stressed the need to incorporate a member of the Ministry of Environment on the board of the new authority, to provide statutory advice. “When you have a bill and have a board without any Ministry of Environment representative, then, you are creating a lacuna,” she said.

The Commissioner insisted that the core mandate of the Ministry of Environment covers the water bodies to ensure environmental safety.

Some of the stakeholders who spoke at the public hearing hailed the bill as timely and important to improve the marine sector.

Mr. Bartholomew Etete of the Port Harcourt Tourist Beach Marine Operators’ Union was hopeful that the bill when passed into law will curb the menace of sea piracy.

The same view was expressed by another marine operator, Peremobowei Livinus, who remarked that, “it will enable the marine industry function properly and encourage transport investors to stimulate job provision.

Both Etete and Livinus, held that security was paramount and therefore called on security agencies to improve their operations on the waterways.