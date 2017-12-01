Monyanaga Ties Nuptial Knot With Heartthrob

Monday BuraBari Precious Monyanaga, the son of the immediate past Head of Photographic Unit in the Rivers State Newspaper Corporation (RSNC), Chris Monyanaga, penultimate Saturday entered into a marriage agreement with former Miss Blessing Jorbedom of same community. The marriage which took place at the New Covenant Anglican Church, Eliminigwe Housing Estate, Phase 1 Parish, Elelenwon in Port Harcourt was in obedience to God’s command in Genesis 2:18-24 which says: “a man will leave his mother and father and be united to his wife and they shall be one flesh.”

In an interview with The Tide, the groom, Mr Precious Monyanaga, counted himself as one of the luckiest men to be favoured by God with such a beautiful and admirable wife after spending close to two years to convince her.

He advised all bachelors to remain faithful to their partners if they wish to actualise their dreams of being united in matrimony. Also speaking, the bride, Mrs Blessing Precious BuraBari Monyanaga described her husband as a ‘a God-sent’ to her life.

Highlight of the event was cutting of their wedding cake, which they both performed symbiotically supporting each other and showing all that nothing can come between the love they both shared.