Minister Inaugurates BoI Board To Drive Industrialisation

The Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr Okechukwu Enelamah, has directed the new 10-man board of Bank of Industry (BoI) to establish social economic zones across the country.

He said that the economic zones would serve as manufacturing hubs in the country.

Enelamah gave the charge in Abuja, while inaugurating the BoI bank with a mandate to drive the industrialisation components of the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP).

Enelamah said that the BoI, over the years, had demonstrated capacity in providing the much needed funding for the Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs).

He said that an area that the board should focus on after the inauguration was the establishment of social economic zones.

According to him, the zones will serve as manufacturing hubs, adding that they would have the necessary infrastructure to support government’s industrial policies.

“The BoI is an institution that has played significant role in Nigeria as it has been a partner of government in providing funds for SMEs.

“The lifeblood of any institution is in the quality of its board and I must say that we have been fortunate that the bank has continued to evolve and become a stronger institution.

“One of the commitments that President Muhammadu Buhari made is to strengthen corporate governance and make sure we have corporate governance practices to enable us deal with the issues of corruption and making Nigeria a better place to do business.

“In bringing the board together, the government has done well in terms of the quality of the people that government has chosen,” Enelamah said.

The minister said that with the composition of the board, government would be relying heavily on their wealth of experience to drive the industrial policy of the ministry.

In his acceptance speech, Chairman of the board, Alhaji Aliyu Dikko, said the member had taken the task as a national assignment.

Dikko said that the board would come up with innovative ways in supporting the diversification agenda of government.