Africa And Modern Slavery

It was the most shocking story I have heard recently. Yes, we were told and read about how Africans were sold as slaves to Europe and America many centuries ago, but to think that slavery still goes on in the African continent in this modern age as shown in footage by CNN a few days ago is simply unimaginable.

The footage which has become a burning topic almost the world over shows African illegal migrants and refugees en route Europe being sold at slave markets in Libya. To see the pictures of these young men being treated like animals and auctioned at prices as low as $300 was very heart-rending. From the accent of a few of these migrants interviewed by reporters, it was obvious they were Nigerians. Some of them narrated their horrific ordeals in the hands of Libyan authorities. They are exposed to appalled harm, torture, rape, sexual exploitation and forced labour.

Record numbers of migrants are dying in the Mediterranean and in the desert every year. In 2015 for instance, over a thousand asylum seekers were drowned. The death toll increases exponentially every year. Just a few days ago, 26 bodies of young Nigerians were discovered at Mediterranean. The all female migrants were said to have drowned while crossing the sea to Libya.

Incidentally, the deaths and the inhuman treatments have failed to deter others from risking the same fate. Some of the people in the footage said they knew the enormity of the danger involved in migrating to Europe illegally through Libya, but they were prepared to take the risks instead of remaining in their countries. Their explanations were simple. The risk of death at sea or desert is no worse than the dire circumstances they found themselves either in their home countries or in Libya.

The big question then is, how did Africa and in particular, Nigeria, get to this level where the citizens, especially the youths would prefer to embark on suicidal missions instead of staying in their countries? The answer is not farfetched – bad government.

African countries are known to have the worst governments in the world. These are governments that care little about the well-being and welfare of their citizens. In most of these countries, citizens face political persecution, dictatorships, hunger, conflict, war, lack of job and many others.

The political and economic instability in many African countries is also a factor. The sit-tight syndrome among African leaders which many a time have led to war has not helped matters at all. But for the mature and diplomatic way the former president of Zimbabwe, Robert Mugabe was removed from office few days ago by the country’s military after 37 years in power, the East African country would have been in turmoil now thereby swelling the migration figure.

Therefore, to stem the flow of migration, African leaders must begin to make the continent conducive for the citizens to dwell. No doubt, the world bodies like European Union, United Nations have been playing and are expected to play more roles in helping the African migrants and refugees but our leaders should give the people a responsible and quality leadership which will cater for the needs of the citizens. A situation where those in authorities constantly siphon the treasury thereby impoverishing the people will only make the people see migration to Europe and other parts of the world irrespective of the risks therein as their only hope of survival in life.

Young Nigerians depart the country in droves through all kinds of legal and illegal means everyday in search of greener pastures. Had there been job opportunities for them, many of them probably would have preferred to remain in the country and contribute in developing it.

It is important that African Union, ECOWAS and other organisations in the continent put measures in place to foster peace, unity and tolerance among African countries. This way, Africans will see the need to genuinely help their fellow Africans in need instead of dehumanising them or using them to make money or as slaves. African leaders and indeed the entire Africans should rise up in condemnation of modern day slavery and gross human rights abuse going on in Libya, Egypt and other countries.

However, African youths need to be re-orientated on the realities of life. They need to be reminded that there are no beds of roses anywhere in the world, not even in Europe or America. Many migrants who could make it to Europe alive have been disappointed with the realities on ground in these foreign countries. Those who visit or live in these oversea countries will usually tell you that to succeed in these countries one needs to work very hard.

So, instead of risking their lives in the dessert and the Mediterranean, instead of being treated and sold as slaves, African youths should think of how to maximize the opportunities they have in their various countries and use their talents to develop their countries.

It is also imperative that parents should stop pushing their children to travel abroad to make money. Some parents even go to the extent of selling their properties for their children to embark on the nightmarish journey. Many people who yielded to such pressure are not alive today.

So, everybody, especially African leaders, should rise against this evil practice of modern slavery.

By: Calista Ezeaku.