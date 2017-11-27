Health Bill Excites Lawmakers

The Rivers State College of Health / Management Bill 2017 and Rivers Neighborhood Registration bill 2017 took the lead among other issues of debate last week in the Assembly.

But before the Neighborhood Registration bill was given the first reading, members of the House debated on the College of Health bill which was at its second reading.

Majority Leader of the House, Martins Amaewhule opened the floor when he argued that bill number three of the College of Health provided the platform for review.

Amaewhule noted that for over 16 years the law had not been repealed, hence the need for urgent action by the legislators to back the bill.

In the words of Amaewhule, “the object of the institution will be expanded …..to provide courses of instruction, research and training”.

In addition to that, he stated that the bill will ensure the institution meets modern standards, in line with provisions of the National Board for Technical Education (NABTEB).

Amaewhule’s argument was backed up by Michael Chinde of Obio/Akpor II, The legislator said the plan to repeal laws of the school of Health will up date academic, and administrative scope of the institution.

Chinda submitted that once the laws of the School are updated it will enable them to enjoy other benefits accruable to other higher institutions, such as accessing TETFUND, and others.

Even member of the opposition party, Victoria Nyeche representing Port Harcourt Constituency I opined that the bill will affect those in her constituency positively.

After listening to the views of the lawmakers, speaker of the House, Rt Hon. Ikuinyi-Owaji Ibani stressed that the merits were enormous, as the bill was aimed at reforming the educational sector, as well as health delivery in the state.

The Rivers State College of Health / Management Technology Bill 2017 was committed to committee stage, with Education and Health committees conducting a public hearing and reporting back to the House in two weeks.

Shortly after the College Health Management bill was committed to committee stage, Minority Leader, Hon. Benebo Anabraba presented a motion on the Neighborhood Watch Registration bill.

The bill is a joint effort between Anabraba and Mgor Jack, both from Akuku-Toru State constituency II and I.

Anabraba, while explaining the rationale behind the bill stated it was aimed at checking the proliferation of vigilante groups in the state.

The minority leader further explained that time had come for the legal monitoring and regulation of vigilante groups since over the years, the activities of the home grown security outfits had become worrisome, and was now a common sight in many neighborhoods within the state.