PDP Zones National Offices – Denies Makarfi’s Presidential Ambition

Ahead of the national convention of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) slated for December 9, the party has released its zoning arrangements for the various offices at the national level.

According to a report presented by the Chairman of the Zoning Committee, and Ebonyi State Governor, Chief Dave Umahi, the position of national chairman was zoned to the South, comprising the South-West, South-East and the South-South, while the North takes the position of national secretary.

A statement signed by the PDP National Publicity Secretary, Prince Adedayo Adedeye clarified that the party will now have two deputy national chairmen, one for the North and one for the South.

Other positions zoned to the South include those of the national treasurer, national legal adviser, national publicity secretary, deputy national woman leader, deputy national auditor and deputy national financial secretary.

The report indicated that the North, comprising the three geopolitical zones in the region will share the positions of national secretary, national financial secretary, national youth leader, national auditor, national woman leader, deputy national treasurer, deputy national organising secretary, deputy national publicity secretary, deputy national legal adviser and deputy national secretary.

Each of the six geopolitical zones is to present a national vice chairman who will be included in the party’s National Working Committee (NWC).

The committee said that under the new zoning arrangement, all positions are to be keenly contested by aspirants from all the states that fall under the region to which the offices are zoned.

Speaking while presenting of the report to the caretaker committee of the PDP, Umahi said, “As a guide, the committee considered earlier zoning arrangements in the party since its inception, and equally examined previous happenings in the party in respect of restrictions to equal participation of members”, and advised all aspirants to the various positions to take note of the zoning arrangement, and place their choices in compliance with the party’s convention guidelines.

Meanwhile, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said it has no evidence to show that the Chairman of the National Caretaker Committee (NCC), Senator Ahmed Makarfi, is nursing a presidential ambition.

The party also bemoaned its loss at the just concluded Anambra State governorship election held last Saturday, blaming the defeat on the rebellious activities of some of its members.

While responding to allegations of bias levelled by two chairmanship aspirants against the Makarfi-led NCC, PDP insisted that it would not be dragged into the controversy over micro zoning ahead of the December 9 national convention.

Addressing a press conference yesterday, the spokesman of the party, Dayo Adeyeye, said the caretaker committee was aligning itself with the position of the National Executive Committee (NEC) and convention on the zoning of the presidency and the national chairman to North and South respectively.

He said as far as the NCC is concerned, it has decided to distance itself from negotiations over micro zoning of national offices of the party.

Adeleye said the party leadership recognises that both North and South may politically micro zone positions to geo-political zones and the geo-political zones to states, but that such arrangement should be done without recourse to PDP headquarters.

Commenting specifically on the issues raised by Chief Bode George and Prof. Tunde Adeniran Adeyeye, described the assertions as wild and not specific.

Adeniran’s letter had specifically mentioned five names out of about 216 names appointed to oversee the conduct of state congresses whom he alleged are interested parties in the chairmanship tussle.

When asked to comment on the allegation that Makarfi is interfering in the process due to his presidential ambition, Adeyeye dismissed the issue, saying the party is not aware of any such ambition.

Regarding the continued face-off between the party and one of its leaders from the South-west, Senator Buruji Kashamu, the PDP’s spokesman accused the senator of disobedience and trying to arm-twist the party using spurious court injunctions to forestall any sanction against him.

Adeyeye said the party is assuring all that it will pay special attention to the conduct of delegate congresses to ensure fairness.

“It pains us that on the one hand Chief Bode George who is fully aware of the pains we are still going through in Lagos in order to fairly and equitably carry everybody on board to the extent that we are being accused by others as siding with him is the same person accusing us of impunity,” he said.

On the preparations for the convention, Adeyeye said the party had asked chairmanship aspirants to make input so that they have their eyes and ears in each committee.

“It was only George that did not attend the meeting we had with the aspirants,” he said.

On the lack-lustre performance of the party in the just concluded Anambra State election, Adeyeye said many PDP members voted APGA back to office.

“We do agree that the Anambra State issue is a self inflicted injury which has been with the state since after the 2003 general election. In the last governorship election, we are aware that it is some of our members that supported and vote APGA to victory.

“Irrespective of the perfections or imperfections of our party primaries and the outcome, PDP Anambrarians had developed conflicting mindsets. We did our best to bring all under one caretaker committee hoping that things will work out well,” Adeyeye stated.

On membership of committees supervising the congresses in respective states and the FCT, Adeyeye said the party never took nominations from any candidate but from the states and other organs of the party.

“We wish to remind all that it’s the state chapters that actually conduct congresses. The committees only compile the results and attend to appeals after which they file their reports to the party headquarters.

“When all reports are filed by the committees, we shall summon the states chairmen to come with their copies and reconfirm the results at a date to be fixed and all bonafide interest groups will be welcomed to witness it. This is to reassure everybody that validly elected delegates list is not tampered with,” he said.