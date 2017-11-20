Stakeholders Chart Path To N’Delta Dev

Stakeholders at the sixth edition of the Niger Delta Development Forum have charted path for sustainable development in the oil-rich region.

The stakeholders jointly proposed a strategic regional development action plan for the total economic transformation of the Niger Delta, at the 2017 edition of the forum held at Uyo, capital f Akwa Ibom State, recently.

Participants who spoke at the conference, jointly organised by the Foundation for Partnership Initiatives in the Niger Delta, (PIND) and the Market Development in the Niger Delta (MADE), stressed the need for establishment of an action plan that was tailored towards addressing the peculiar development challenges in the Niger Delta.

Executive Director of PIND, Dr Dara Akala who spoke at the event, lamented the abandonment of the Niger Delta Master Plan that was put together in 2006 and urged stakeholders to take ownership of the document to ensure the development of the region.

Senior Special Adviser to the Cross River State Government on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGA), Ambassador Nkoyo Toyo, emphasised the need for the people of the Niger Delta to take ownership of the region. He called for greater collaboration among key stakeholders in the region.

The conference which deliberated under the theme, “The Future in our Hands” A State-led Framework for Planning and Dvelopment in the Niger Delta,” also bemoaned the negligence by the multinational oil companies in the development of the Niger Delta.

Stakeholders at the conference regretted that the Niger Delta region only bore the brunts of oil exploration and gas flaring while billions of petro dollars are carted away from the region.