This Policy Has Failed

Whistle blowing is a recognised concept adopted by many countries. It is a policy that has helped many nations in the fight against corruption. That explains why many people saw the introduction of whistle blowing policy by the Federal Government as a major positive step in the nation’s fight against corruption.

The primary goal of the policy, according to the Minister of Finance, Mrs Kemi Adeosun, is to support the fight against financial crimes and corruption by increasing exposure of financial crimes thereby developing a corruption – free society and attract more foreign investors.

To encourage whistle blowers, the minister assured them of adequate protection from harassment or intimidation. As a government’s policy, the whistle blower is entitled to a minimum of 2.5 per cent and a maximum of five per cent of the recovered loot, provided that “there is a voluntary return of stolen or concealed public funds or assets on the account of the information provided”

Recently, the upper chamber of the National Assembly provided a legal backing to the policy by passing the Whistle Blower Protection Bill into law. This is “to protect persons making disclosure for the public interest and others from reprisals, to provide for the matters disclosed to be properly investigated and dealt with and other purposes related therewith.”

However, a situation where some whistle blowers have been forced out of their jobs and it takes ages to pay them their rewards have made many wonder about the workability of the policy.

Currently, there is a sort of war between the whistle blower who informed the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) of the N18bn Osbornegate in an Ikoyi apartment and the Federal Government over the delayed payment of his reward. Seven months after the looted fund was recovered, the authorities concerned have not kept their own part of the deal by ensuring that the whistle blower receives his reward.

While speaking at the 7th Session of the Conference of State Parties to the United Nations Convention Against Corruption, the Acting Chairman, Ibrahim Magu, claimed that the individual who helped uncover the Osbornegate loot had become a millionaire. This claim was, however vehemently denied by both the whistle blower and his lawyer who said he had not been paid a penny. The Finance Minister, on the other hand, continues to assure that the money will be paid this month.

Most baffling is a statement credited to both the Chairman, Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption, Prof Itse Sagay(SAN) and Magu that the reason for the delay was to adequately counsel the whistle blower on how to make good use of the N860m commission of the recovered loot.

“We are currently working on the young man because this is just a man who has not seen one million Naira of his own before. So, he is under counseling on how to make use of the money and also the security implication. We don’t want anything bad to happen to him after taking delivery of his entitlement. He is a national pride”, said Magu

What kind of preposterous argument is that? What business of government is it to tell the whistle blower how to spend the money? From available records, the man is above 18 years and so is old enough to know what to do with his money. He does not necessarily need a counselor’s input to do that.

Again, why is it that it was at the time of claiming his reward that his mental capacity is being questioned, as his lawyer revealed? Did the EFCC or anyone bother about his mental health as at the time he provided information about the looted fund?

One wonders how the whistle blowing policy will be expected to yield the much desired result with all the scandalous stories already surrounding it. With the way the Ikoyi whistle blower has been exposed and badly treated, how do we expect other people to expose financial crime in the country, knowing that in doing so they will be endangering their lives without adequate compensation and protection? Will that not jeopardize the anti corruption war?

By: Calista Ezeaku.