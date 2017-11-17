South-East Youth Converge In Owerri,’Morrow

Ahead of the 2019 elections, over 4000 youths across South-East will converge in Imo state to discuss their participation in the region and across the country.

The youth forum tagged the “Nigeria’s Emerging Political Leaders Forum 2017″ will come up tomorrow and will have in attendance the Governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha, Former Governor of Imo State, Achike Udenwa, Senator representing Abia North Senatorial District, Senator Mao Ohuabunwa and former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Chukwuemeka Ihedioha.

Panellists will discuss, Understanding the Run of play in your constituency and winning against the run of play, Not too young but too broke to run: funding and financing your campaign, Politics 101: Managing party stakeholders and leaders for new entrant interested in winning party tickets, Securing your Vote on Election Day: lessons for aspiring independent candidates, Building a Campaign and Political Structure, Winning with Women, and Becoming politically active without contesting election.

Other panelists to speak at the event are former Presidential Candidate and former Minister of Power, Prof. Barthlomew Nnaji, former Minister of Power, Prof. Chinedu Nebo, former Nigerian Minister of Interior, Capt. Emmanuel Iheanacho, former Minister of Aviation, Chief Mrs Kema Chikwe; Member of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Chief Goodluck Nanah Opiah, member, Enugu State House of Assembly, Hon Chima Obieze, Chief Financial Officer Zenith Bank, Mr. Stanley Amuchie, President/CEO, Neimeth International Pharmaceuticals Plc, Sam Ohuabunwa, former Member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Uche Onyeagocha, among others.

The event will be followed with a full day training on Political Leadership and Campaign Management by the ‘ReadyRunWin Academy’ of GLEEHD Foundation on 21st November in Imo.

Recall that the South West edition of the forum was held in Lagos recently with over 4000 young leaders in attendance.

Also in attendance were political leaders from various political divides across South West states, including former governor of Ondo state, Segun Mimiko, leader of the House of Reps, Rt. Hon Femi Gbajabiamilari, Mr Jimi Agbaje (PDP Lagos), Senator Jide Omoworare (APC Osun), Senator Mamora, Pastor Sam Adeyemi, Barr Ebere Ifendu (Labour Party Publicity Secretary), Hajia Fatee Mohamed (PDP), Chief Mrs Sinatu Ojikutu (PDP – Former Deputy Governor of Lagos) and others.

According to the South East forum coordinator and Africa Regional Director at GLEEHD Foundation, Mr Dayo Israel, GLEEHD Foundation is in collaboration with the Commonwealth Africa Initiative and other partners to stage the event in order to deliberate on the active participation of youths in the upcoming 2019 general elections.