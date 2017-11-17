Obuah Calls For Amaechi’s Arrest -Rejects Police Report On Convoy Incident

Following the unwarranted attack by Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Amaechi on Governor Nyesom Wike’s convoy while on an inspection tour of some ongoing projects in Port Harcourt, last Saturday, the Rivers State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bro Felix Obuah has called for Amaechi’s immediate arrest and prosecution.

In a statement, last Wednesday, Obuah said, “Of all Amaechi’s excesses, this is one too many, and if nothing is done immediately to prove to the minister and his likes that no one is above the law, he (Amaechi) will do more evil in the days ahead.”

According to Obuah, Amaechi’s despicable affront against a duly elected governor must not be treated as another piece of drama to fascinate impressionable minds, neither should it be taken as mere cajole as the police were trying to do.

“This is a very serious issue that a man so highly placed in this country could descend so low as to knock down a governor’s outrider in the middle of the road. Yet, the police call it mere traffic infraction between two prominent personalities in the state,” Obuah said.

“We are unequivocally calling on relevant authorities to effect the arrest of Amaechi for the unauthorised use of siren and for contravening all traffic rules that led to the ugly incident.

“Nigerians are watching, in light of all manner of atrocities and wanton waste of innocent lives by certain members of the police force, particularly the F-SARS under the IGP in Rivers State, yet, the police high command turns a blind eye while the perpetrators walk about uncautioned and continuing with their maiming spree”, the state PDP boss regretted.

“The PDP vehemently rejects the police report by the Rivers State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Zaki Ahmed on the matter,” Obuah said, describing the report as misleading and false.

The PDP revealed that the script read to journalists by Ahmed as report on the incident was written by the SARS Commander in Rivers State, CSP Akin Fakorede, an ally of Chibuike Amaechi, who was also with Amaechi on the day of the incident.

The PDP also revealed plans by the Inspector General of Police, Mr Ibrahim Idris and the Rivers State Commissioner of Police to sack the police outrider who was in the convoy of the governor.

Obuah further said that “In line with the directive of the Inspector General of Police, the kangaroo orderly room trial of the Police Outrider, Job Sule, attached to Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, who was knocked down by the Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Amaechi, was conducted by Ahmed. The police outrider was subsequently detained with hardened criminals,” he alleged.

It would be recalled that the Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Amaechi almost killed the outrider when he (Amaechi) knocked him down whilst he (outrider) was on his legitimate duty.

“Thereafter, the Presidency, using the Inspector General of Police, had ordered his sack for daring to control traffic whilst the Minister was on the road”, the PDP said.

The PDP regretted that under the APC-led Federal Government, the Nigeria Police were being manipulated by Amaechi and the APC against members of the PDP.