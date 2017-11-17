Freight Forwarders Move To Enhance Maritime Operations

The interim National President of the Association of Registered Freight Forwarders (AREFFN), Mr Bala Daura says the group has made necessary adjustments to enhance operational efficiency and nicer business in Nigerian maritime sub-sector.

He made this known in a chat with the members of Maritime, Energy Media Practitioners of Nigeria (MEMPON), led by its President, Dr Raph John in Port Harcourt, recently.

Daura said that his team would ensure that they use the one year opportunity given them by the association to change things for the better.

According to him, the group which he said was registered 10 years ago, had no internal crisis as claimed in some quarters, hinting that the aim of the interim government was to re-organise it through an election in a bid to take it to a new height.

To achieve this mandate, he said that efforts are in top gear to partner sister industry drivers like MEMPON, Nigeria Custom Service (NCS), Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON) Association of Nigerian Licenced Customs Agents (ANLCA) among others, on the grounds of professionalism.

He also noted that such partnership would not only enhance operational efficiency in AREFFN, but better industry relationship with relevant bodies at the ports.

Another benefit of the partnership, he said, was welfare of port users and ease-of-doing business in agreement with the Federal Government’s directives on buinsess operation at the sea ports.

The Tide gathered that AREFFN was among the five key industry players operating at the country’s maritime sub-sector, which also included import and export operations.

In his response, the President of MEMPON, Dr Raph John, advised AREFFN on the need to organise programmes and seminars as well as workshops for its members.

The MEMPON leader reasoned that such opportunity would enable them to learn more on freight forwarding for better services.

Also present at the briefing were the interim national secretary of the group, Chidi Opara, the Eastern Zonal Coordinator, Ukachukwu Kanu, among others.

By: King Onunwor.