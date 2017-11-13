We Built Roads To Save Lives -RSG

The Rivers State Government says it values lives and property of citizens, hence, its commitment to engage in massive road infrastructure development within the state.

The Commissioner for Transport, Chief Ibibia Walter, who stated this while declaring open this year’s ‘Ember Months Road Safety Campaign’ organised by Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), Rivers State, said the Governor Nyesom Wike-led government was currently laying the foundation for the safety of people on the roads by constructing and reconstructing state and federal roads in the state.

Walter commended the FRSC for the advocacy programme, stating that enlightenment will go a long way to correct road users.

He urged other road users to maintain safety standard while on the highways and ensure good conducts while driving, stating that ignorance has sent many people into their early graves.

According to him, ‘’I have to commend FRSC, Rivers State chapter for organising a programme aimed at sustaining lives and properties on the highways.’’

He regretted that many federal roads in Rivers State have been neglected by the Federal Government, as he urged the government to begin fixing some of the roads, especially, the Port Harcourt-Aba-Enugu Expressway.

Earlier, the Zonal Commander, FRSC, Kingsley Agomoh advised motorists to be conscious of other road users while on the highway.

Agomoh said the commission will continue to carry out its duties to ensure safety on the roads, especially during festive period.

According to him, “analysis has revealed that most of the accidents are recorded in December, January and March’’.

He noted that this year’s safety campaign for road users focusing on ‘’Right to Life on the Highway, Not Negotiable’’, was carefully selected to educate and enlighten road users on why they should live a safe life.

By: Ike Wigodo, Markson Tamunobubeleye & Edwin Agbadam.